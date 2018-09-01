Kovac expects Bayern to fight at Stuttgart

FC Bayern Munchen coach Niko Kovac says he expects a battle in Saturday evening’s Bundesliga clash with VfB Stuttgart, and he wants his side to put up a good fight.

Die Schwaben boast an impressive home record at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Baden-Wurttemberg, and are expected to really test Germany’s reigning champions.

As such, Kovac made it clear what it could take to win, telling his side’s official website: “The expectations in Stuttgart are high, that makes it more difficult for us.

“We’ll have to fight. We want to win there but it’s not going to be easy.”

The Bavarians go into the contest with virtually a full-strength squad though Kingsley Coman is a long-term injury absentee.

Meanwhile, VfB manager Tayfun Korkut says his team will give everything in the clash.

He told reporters: “We’re prepared in a way that we’ll be looking for chances in this match too.

“We’re looking forward to the duel with FC Bayern. I’m sure the VfB fans will support us splendidly, and that our team will be fired up out on the pitch.”