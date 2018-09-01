Dortmund share the spoils with Hannover

Borussia Dortmund dropped their first points of the new Bundesliga season after being held to a goalless draw by Hannover 96 at the HDI-Arena on Friday.

Hannover 0 Borussia Dortmund 0

Esser keeps out strike from Wolf

Reus denied by woodwork before HT

Philipp header also hits frame of goal

Wood misses late chance to seal win

Match Summary

Lucien Favre’s side topped the table after the opening round of matches following their 4-1 win against RB Leipzig last weekend, but they were unable to find the back of the net on this occasion.

The stalemate in Lower Saxony has opened the door for defending champions Bayern Munich to climb to the summit when they face Stuttgart on Saturday.

Full Report

Hannover made the better start in front of their home fans, although they found no joy in the final third as the visitors saw off the early pressure.

The crowd had to wait until the 36th minute for the first real chance and it come for Borussia Dortmund, as Marius Wolf drew a good save out of Michael Esser.

The woodwork then came to the hosts’ rescue just before half-time when a shot from Marco Reus cannoned against the crossbar.

It remained 0-0 at the break and Andre Breitenreiter’s troops survived another scare 15 minutes into the second half as Dortmund were again denied by the frame of the goal.

Esser was relieved to see Maximilian Philipp’s looping header come back off the post this time around to keep the Reds in the game.

Hannover finished strongly, though, as they went closest to breaking the deadlock late on. First, Waldemar Anton hooked a shot towards goal that took a touch off a BVB defender to deflect the ball wide.

Bobby Wood was then sent clean through on goal at the death, but he lost his footing at the crucial moment to allow Roman Burki to smother the ball at the striker’s feet.