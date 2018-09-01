Nelson farmed out to Hoffenheim

Arsenal youth product Reiss Nelson will continue his development in the Bundesliga after joining TSG 1899 Hoffenheim on a season-long loan.

CLICK HERE for Transfer Buzz news and updates

CLICK HERE for more on the Bundesliga

The 18-year-old forward made his Premier League debut for the north London giants in January after impressing for the reserves, which earned him the PL2 Player of the Year award.

Nelson was handed a new long-term contract at the Emirates Stadium on Friday, before linking up with TSG in the final hours of the European transfer window.

Julian Nagelsmann’s side will compete in the UEFA Champions League this term and Thursdays’s draw paired them with Manchester City, Shakhtar Donetsk and Lyon in Group F.

The teenager brings valuable experience to the Wirsol Rhein-Neckar-Arena, having made eight appearances for his hometown club in their run to the Europa League semi-finals during the 2017/18 campaign.

“Reiss is a talented young player and we’re pleased that he has signed a new contract with us,” Gunners head coach Unai Emery told the club’s official website.

“This move to Hoffenheim will give him the chance to get regular high-level competition in the Bundesliga and is an important step in his development.”