PSG bring in Bernat from Bayern

Paris Saint-Germain bolstered their squad on transfer deadline day with the signing of Juan Bernat on a three-year contract from FC Bayern Munchen.

The Valencia youth product, who has seven caps for Spain, joined Bayern in 2014 after spending three years in the first team at the Mestalla.

Bernat was a regular starter for the Bavarian giants in his debut season at the Allianz Arena, but has since shared the duties with David Alaba on the left flank.

The 25-year-old won four successive Bundesliga titles with Germany’s most successful club, but was keen on a new challenge and requested a move after PSG came in with a £13 million offer.

“I am very proud to be joining Paris Saint-Germain,” the Spaniard told his new club’s official website.

“After my debut in Spain and my experience in Germany, I will discover a new country and, above all, a new club who have made a spectacular rise in recent years. Paris Saint-Germain are known throughout Europe, with world-class players.

“I am also looking forward to working under Thomas Tuchel, whose work in Germany was remarkable. I am truly excited to be taking the next step of my career with Paris.”

Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said in a statement: “Juan Bernat has asked us to accept the offer from Paris and to release him from his contract. We have complied with this request and have reached an agreement with PSG in very good talks.

“Juan has always been a model pro and played a big part in the eight titles we’ve won with him. We wish him and his family all the best in Paris.”