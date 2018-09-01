Sahin trades Dortmund for Bremen

Nuri Sahin has brought an end to his second spell at Borussia Dortmund after completing a move to SV Werder Bremen on transfer deadline day.

The Dortmund youth product had been under contract at Signal Iduna until 2019, but was allowed to leave for Bremen after agreeing to terminate his deal.

Sahin made just 14 Bundesliga starts for Dortmund last term after an injury-riddled 2016/17 campaign, and the recent arrivals of Axel Witsel and Thomas Delaney had pushed him further down the pecking order.

The 29-year-old midfielder has subsequently decided to join Florian Kohfeldt’s side in a search for regular first-team football.

“The talks with the owners and the coach were very good,” Sahin told his new club’s official website. “Werder are a big club, where you have the feeling something is growing. I’m looking forward to being part of it.”

Kohfeldt added: “I don’t think there’s much more to say about the qualities of Nuri. He has experienced almost everything in the Bundesliga, been a champion and cup winner with Dortmund and played for Real Madrid and Liverpool.

“He has the potential to improve us further and gives us more options.”

The former Turkey international originally spent a decade at Dortmund before Real Madrid came calling in 2011. He linked up with Liverpool on a season-long loan during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu, but eventually returned to his boyhood club in 2013.