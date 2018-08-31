Trapp returns to Frankfurt on loan

Kevin Trapp will spend the season on loan with Eintracht Frankfurt after returning to his former club from Paris Saint-Germain.

CLICK HERE for Transfer Buzz news and updates

CLICK HERE for more on the Bundesliga

The 28-year-old goalkeeper is a former FC Kaiserslautern player who joined Frankfurt in 2012.

After three seasons, the Germany international signed for PSG on a five-year contract in 2015 and made 63 appearances, winning 10 trophies.

He will now spend the remainder of the season plying his trade back in the Bundesliga after being deemed surplus to requirements at the Ligue 1 side following the signing of Gianluigi Buffon and will now compete with Frederik Ronnow, who is currently suffering from a knee complaint.

Eintracht sporting director Bruno Hubner told the club’s official website: “Frederik Ronnow’s current knee problems gave us something to think about.

“Unfortunately our first-choice keeper sustained a knee injury during pre-season which hasn’t yet fully healed and he’s constantly having to battle.

“We believe in his qualities and have confidence that he’ll grow into the role as number one. However, now we’ve been offered the chance to sign a goalkeeper who’s not only ready to play immediately but is also a big name with great leadership potential.

“It speaks volumes for the club’s status that a current Germany international has chosen us over other top clubs.”

Trapp added: “When I was in Paris, I always looked back fondly on my time at Frankfurt.

“The 2013/14 season in the Europa League was special and obviously I’d like to relive that now.

“It was important for me to come into an environment where I feel happy and where I can play. I’m looking forward to another season at Eintracht.”