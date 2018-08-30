Favre expects tough test at Hannover

Borussia Dortmund head coach Lucien Favre knows his side will face a stern test in the Bundesliga away to Hannover 96 on Friday.

Dortmund kicked off their new season with a 2-1 extra-time DFB-Pokal win over Greuther Furth before a more comprehensive result, defeating RB Leipzig 4-1 in the league last week.

Recalling last season’s 4-2 away loss to Hannover, Dortmund Sporting Director Michael Zorc did his best to explain the loss.

He told the club’s official website: “We let ourselves be hit on the counter naively. We made it very easy for them to score goals against us.”

He added: “I don’t place too much emphasis on results that were obtained in recent years. We have a new team and a new coach. I believe that he’ll give the squad the right instructions to be successful there.”

Favre, who has been scouting Hannover, as they thrashed Karlsruher 6-0 in the cup and drew 1-1 with Werder Bremen in the league, added: “Hannover played well in Bremen, very compact, very difficult to play against.”