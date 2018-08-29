Bayern hopeful of Boateng stay

Uli Hoeness remains committed to retaining the services of Jerome Boateng despite reports of an imminent move to Paris Saint-Germain.

The FC Bayern Munchen president has previously said there was a 50-50 chance of the 29-year-old staying in Germany this season.

Speaking to reporters after Bastian Schweinsteiger’s testimonial on Tuesday where Boateng played the second half in a 4-0 win over Chicago Fire, Hoeness said: “If you want to hear my feelings tonight, I would say that he will stay in Munich.”

Certain media outlets had suggested a swap deal involving Julian Draxler for Boateng, while PSG have since bolstered their defence with the signing of Schalke’s Thilo Kehrer.

New Bayern coach Niko Kovac is, meanwhile, also naturally also keen to keep the experienced centre-back, saying: “I spoke to Jerome and told him clearly that, in my opinion, he is one of the world’s best central defenders.

“Therefore if he wants to, he’s very welcome to stay. However, if he decides to move, I would understand that as well. But my feeling is that he would happily stay.”