Schweinsteiger enjoys Bayern testimonial

Bastian Schweinsteiger has thanked FC Bayern München and the club’s supporters following his testimonial match with Chicago Fire on Tuesday night.

Bayern won the friendly match 4-0 at the Allianz Arena with Schweinsteiger (who played the first half for his current team the Fire) scoring the final goal, after strikes from Serge Gnabry (7′), Sandro Wagner (38′), and Arjen Robben (63′).

The 34-year-old spent 17 years with Bayern, having joined the club in the youth structures in 1998.

In 2015, the 121-capped former German international, who won the World Cup in 2014, moved to Manchester United from Bayern ahead of his switch to Major League Soccer with the Chicago Fire in 2017.

After the testimonial match, in front of 75,000 fervent fans, an emotional Schweinsteiger watched a number of messages from teammates, coaches and friends on the screen at the stadium, before issuing his thanks.

He said: “I’m one of you and I will always be one of you. My past belongs only to Bayern and nobody else. Without you, I wouldn’t be here.”

Schweinsteiger had, on Sunday, been awarded the Bavarian Order of Merit and made the 18th member of Bayern’s Hall of Fame alongside Franz Beckenbauer, Gerd Muller, Sepp Maier, Lothar Matthaus and Philipp Lahm.