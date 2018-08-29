Alcacer links up with Dortmund on loan

Paco Alcacer is looking to get his career back on track in Germany after joining Borussia Dortmund on a season-long loan from Barcelona.

The 24-year-old striker has failed to establish himself at the Camp Nou since his arrival from La Liga rivals Valencia in 2016.

Alcacer had to play second fiddle to Luis Suarez in attack and made just 14 league starts in two seasons for Barca.

The Spain international links up with Dortmund for the 2018/19 campaign, although they have an option to make the move permanent for an initial €23 million.

“I’m really looking forward to playing in the Bundesliga soon,” he told the Bundesliga club’s official website.

“This is one of the best leagues in the world. With these incredible fans and the famous south stand, Dortmund has something magical for every footballer.”

Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc added: “We’re very happy Paco Alcacer has decided in favour of Dortmund and we firmly believe this type of player fits our way of playing well.

“Paco proved his quality at an early age at Valencia, scoring many goals, and experienced special appreciation when he was given the captaincy at just 22.

“At Barcelona, he worked every day with some of the best players in the world. It’s due to the extreme competition in attack that he has now decided to make a fresh start after two years.”