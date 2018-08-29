Rudy: Schalke the next best thing

Sebastian Rudy believes he has found a ‘long-term’ home at FC Schalke 04 after spending just one season with Bundesliga rivals FC Bayern Munchen.

The 28-year-old midfielder looked set to leave the Bundesliga champions during the current transfer window after failing to establish himself at the Allianz Arena.

The recent arrival of Leon Goretzka from the Royal Blues saw Rudy drop further down the pecking order, which resulted in him moving in the opposite direction.

The Germany international has put pen to paper on a four-year contract at the Veltins-Arena and is looking forward to a long stay in Gelsenkirchen.

“After two weeks of pre-season in Munich I decided that I needed a change,” he told his new club’s official website.

“I spent a lot of time discussing with my family what the best option for me was. I am married, we have a one-year-old son and a dog – the club I joined would have to fit all my criteria.

“We all want to be comfortable and that the decision I’d take would be long term. We decided fully that Schalke would be the best club to join.”

Schalke head coach Domenico Tedesco added: “We are happy to have Sebastian for our journey here at Schalke. We get a very smart and technically savvy player in the squad, who has already proven his skills internationally.

“We are certain that with his qualities and experiences he will enrich our sometimes very young team and can help us directly.”