Kovac believes Boateng will stay at Bayern

FC Bayern Munich head coach Niko Kovac is confident that centre-back Jerome Boateng will opt to remain at the Allianz Arena despite being linked with PSG.

The transfer windows in both France and Germany will close on Friday, which means Boateng still has a chance of making a move to Paris, but Kovac believes he will stay put.

“I spoke to Jerome and told him clearly that, in my opinion, he is one of the world’s best central defenders,” Kovac told Sport Bild.

“Therefore, if he wants to, he’s very welcome to stay. However, if he decides to move, I would understand that as well. But my feeling is that he would happily stay.”

Boateng has been at Bayern since 2011 when he joined from Manchester City. The Germany international has since made 260 appearances for the Bavarian giants and scored eight goals.