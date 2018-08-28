Nastasic suspended for violent conduct

FC Schalke 04 will be missing defender Matija Nastasic for a few games after he was shown a red card in the clash with VfL Wolfsburg.

The Royal Blues kicked off their Bundesliga campaign at Wolfsburg’s Volkswagen Arena on Saturday afternoon. They went behind in the 33rd minute when John Anthony Brooks gave the hosts the lead, and their chances of a comeback dwindled just past the hour mark as Nastasic was sent off for serious foul play.

Despite missing the centre-back, Schalke levelled matters via Nabil Bentaleb in the 85th minute. However, Daniel Ginczek restored the hosts’ lead in stoppage time to clinch the win for Die Wolfe.

The German football association (DFB) reviewed the red-card incident and concluded that Nastasic was guilty of violent conduct.

The former Manchester City defender will now serve a two-match ban, which sees him miss Schalke’s games against Hertha Berlin and VfL Borussia Monchengladbach.