Witsel: No secret to scoring

Axel Witsel says there is no secret to his goalscoring prowess, having scored in successive games for Borussia Dortmund.

CLICK HERE for more on the Bundesliga

The former Standard Liege, Benfica and Zenit Saint Petersburg, who most recently played for Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjian is essentially a box-to-box midfielder.

He netted Dortmund’s third goal in a 4-1 defeat of RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga on Sunday – a brilliant overhead kick – having scored a vital equaliser against Greuther Furth in a DFB-Pokal clash last week, to take the tie to extra-time – where a Marco Reus goal saw the side progress.

Speaking to the official Bundesliga website, Witsel said: “I don’t have a secret.

“I just work hard. We have a really talented team, with really young players. Maybe I’m one of the older ones at 29 (laughs). I just try to bring my experience and do my best for the team.”

He added: “I’ve scored like this before for my old clubs – Liege, Benfica, in China and with the national team.

“I’ve played here before, but to score was crazy – the atmosphere is something else. I just saw the ball in the air and just did it. If I have the opportunity, I do my best to score. I’m not a striker, though! (laughs)”