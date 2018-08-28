Rummenigge: Schalke deal for Rudy imminent

FC Bayern Munchen CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has confirmed that Sebastian Rudy is nearing a switch to Bundesliga rivals FC Schalke 04.

The Germany international has failed to establish himself at the Allianz Arena since joining from TSG 1899 Hoffenheim last year.

Rummenigge alluded to a potential transfer for Rudy earlier this month when he declared that Bayern had too many midfielders going into the new season.

The 28-year-old managed just 21 starts in all competitions for the Bavarian giants last term and has dropped further down the pecking order with the recent arrival of Leon Goretzka.

The Royal Blues made a move for Rudy after losing Goretzka to the German champions, with a €16 million deal reportedly having been agreed between the two clubs.

“I can confirm that Sebastian Rudy has now had his medical examination in Gelsenkirchen,” Rummenigge said.

“If he passes it and the supervisory board approves the deal, then it’s done. I wish him all the best. He’s a great guy, I have to say.”