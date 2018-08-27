Hoeness: No cover coming in for Coman

FC Bayern Munchen president Uli Hoeness insists the club will not look to bring in cover for Kingsley Coman before the transfer window closes on Friday.

The 22-year-old winger has been ruled out for three months after undergoing surgery on the ankle injury he sustained against TSG 1899 Hoffenheim last week.

Coman had spent the final three months of last season on the sidelines, having hurt the same ankle which required an operation, and the new Bundesliga season couldn’t have started worse for him.

However, Hoeness has dismissed suggestions that Bayern will return to the transfer market before their trip to FC Schalke 04 on Saturday, after being linked with Anthony Martial, Julian Draxler and Leon Bailey.

“We do nothing more,” the 66-year-old told Sky Sport News Germany.

“We are committed [to the current squad] but no player [Coman] for three months.”