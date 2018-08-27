Schweinsteiger emotional about Bayern return

Germany legend and current Chicago Fire midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger has revealed he will be emotional in Tuesday’s clash between Fire and FC Bayern München.

The 34-year-old, who won the World Cup with Die Mannschaft in 2014, is set to feature in the farewell game against his old side.

Schweinsteiger spent 13 seasons of success with the Bundesliga giants where he won every major domestic honour, as well as the UEFA Champions League in 2012/13.

In 2015 he had an unsuccessful spell with Manchester United before making the switch to Fire in Major League Soccer in the United States of America.

I’m very proud to share my Testimonial Match between the @ChicagoFire and @FCBayern with all of my fans around the world! You can go to https://t.co/jOpg90XZLf to watch it live on my Facebook Page or you can watch it through one of our listed partner providers.#ServusBasti pic.twitter.com/Ch3m1iR87g — Basti Schweinsteiger (@BSchweinsteiger) 27 August 2018

Nonetheless, the Kolbermoor-born star says he will have mixed emotions ahead of Tuesday’s game at the Allianz Arena. The player is set to play 45 minutes in each half for both teams.

He told reporters: “It’s great to be back here. There’s a real feeling of being at home here in Munich and seeing the people in the city again.

“I’m just happy to be here. I had a really wonderful time here FC Bayern and we helped develop things here. Before one season when we didn’t have the chance to say we are playing in the Champions League. That’s all changed and the club has grown bigger.

“That mentality is always here at the club and I think the club is on the right track. Of course, I’m trying to enjoy it but I know it’ll be emotional for me.”