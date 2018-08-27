Bundesliga Matchday 1: Talking points

The Bundesliga season for 2018/19 got off to a start this weekend, the table having a familiar look following the first round of action as Borussia Dortmund and FC Bayern Munchen occupied the first two spots.

FOX Sports Asia analyses some of the main talking points.

Scores don’t always tell the tale

Bayern and Dortmund may have sealed decent opening day wins against Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig, but the scores from their respective victories don’t tell the full tale.

Champions Bayern were under the cosh for most of the second half against Julian Nagelsman’s side until inside the last 10 minutes when they awarded a penalty that the Hoffenheim boss labelled “dubious” after Franck Ribery made the most of a challenge from Havard Nordtveit, while Dortmund needed a superb display from keeper Roman Buerki to prevent Leipzig from making things much more uncomfortable at Signal-Iduna Park.

As disparaging as the final score lines may appear for the rest of the Bundesliga, those who were present will know that both matches were in fact pretty tight affairs and that will give hope to those that have dreams of challenging the two giants as the season goes on.

Finally the big leagues for Witsel

Axel Witsel was one of the stars for Belgium at the recent World Cup, but the 29-year old remains an enigma to many fans after spending the prime years of his career plying his trade in the wilds of the Russian and Chinese leagues. Witsel demonstrated in Russia this summer that he has what it takes to be one of the top holding midfielders in the world, and now he has returned to Europe he must go on to prove it.

He has made a great start to life in Dortmund following his $23 million move from CSL club Tianjin Quanjin, performing well while grabbing two goals in his opening two games. If he can keep it up then he may finally get the recognition he deserves, while also helping Dortmund to improve upon last season’s disappointing fourth place finish.

Promoted teams face reality

Both 1.FC Nurnberg and Fortuna Dusseldorf suffered defeats on their return to the top flight, Dusseldorf going down 2-1 at home to Augsburg, while Nurnberg lost 1-0 at Hertha Berlin. Fortuna looked a shadow of the attractive attacking force they were last season, something that coach Friedhelm Funkel had alluded to pre-season. Of course, it’s early days, but he may have to change this more defensive approach if things don’t go well as the season progresses.

Nurnberg’s loss, meanwhile, was all the more frustrating as they squandered a golden opportunity to grab a point, missing a late penalty against Hertha. They will already know that they cannot afford to pass up such chances when they present themselves. Both clubs received a harsh wake-up call – if ever they needed one – to what life is like back in the big time.