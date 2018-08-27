Favre makes winning start with Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund recovered from a poor start in their Bundesliga opener at Signal Iduna Park to beat RB Leipzig 4-1 on Sunday.

Borussia Dortmund 4 RB Leipzig 1

Augustin (1′) opener stuns home crowd

Dahoud (21′) gets Dortmund back on level terms

Sabitzer OG (41′) turns in Reus free-kick

Witsel (43′) scores with overhead-kick

Reus (90′) seals comeback win

Match Summary

New Dortmund head coach Lucien Favre couldn’t have wished for a worse start after seeing the Bulls go ahead in the opening minute of the game.

However, Mahmoud Dahoud cancelled out Jean-Kevin Augustin’s opener midway through the first half, before an own-goal from Marcel Sabitzer and Axel Witsel’s strike put Dortmund in the driving seat at half-time.

Marco Reus wrapped up the comeback win in stoppage time as Favre kicked off his tenure on a positive mote.

Full Report

Dortmund were punished for a mistake inside the opening minute when they failed to clear their lines, and Yussuf Poulsen set up Augustin to give RB Leipzig a shock lead.

Favre’s side looked nervy early on and struggled as the visitors pressed them on the ball. However, Dortmund began to settle down and hit back on 21 minutes, with Dahoud steering a diving header past Peter Gulacsi from Marcel Schmelzer’s fine cross.

Augustin almost restored the Bulls’ lead shortly afterwards, but Roman Burki pulled off a superb save to deny the striker his brace, and it proved crucial as the hosts struck twice in the space of three minutes just before the interval.

Sabitzer attempted to clear Reus’ free-kick in the 40th minute, but only succeeded in diverting his header past Gulacsi. Witsel then extended their lead on 43 minutes with an overhead-kick after Gulacsi could only parry Thomas Delaney’s initial shot following a corner.

The second half didn’t bring nearly as much excitement and was a disappointing spectacle, apart from Reus’ milestone at the death.

Ralf Rangnick’s troops threatened to stage a late fightback of their own, with Timo Werner and Bruma going close, although neither player managed to beat Burki.

Reus would have the final word, however, as he latched onto Jadon Sancho’s through-ball and dispatched his shot into the far bottom corner of the net to register his 100th goal in the Bundesliga.