Rummenigge accuses Hoffenheim of ‘wild west’ football

FC Bayern München Chief Executive Officer Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has accused TSG 1899 Hoffenheim of using foul tactics during Friday’s 3-1 victory for the Bavarians.

Prior to the start of the 2018/19 Bundesliga campaign, Die Kraichgauer manager Julian Nagelsmann had made no secret he wanted his side to compete for the title.

As such, it seems he sent out his side to try and physically outmuscle Bayern at the Allianz Arena. Nonetheless, strikes from Thomas Muller, Robert Lewandowski and Arjen Robben ensured the German champions bagged all three points.

The visitors only goal came from Adam Szalai. In the contest, winger Kingsley Coman also suffered what appeared to be a bad ankle injury.

As a result, Rummenigge was not happy with the tactics used by the outfit from Baden-Wurttemberg. He told his side’s official website: “Basically I like a confident approach, and we’re all interested in an exciting Bundesliga. Football is emotional, excitement is crucial.

“It’s in our interest it stays like that. But if the rallying cries issued by Hoffenheim director Alexander Rosen and Julian Nagelsmann were the reason why their team roughed up our players like they did yesterday, it has nothing to do with fair play any more.

“Hoffenheim players committed brutal fouls, especially in the first half. Thiago, Coman and Franck Ribery got fouled permanently to thwart our play.

“It was Wild West-style football. If as a result the best player on the pitch has to be subbed off with a severe injury, I can only say: The end does not justify the means, in no way at all. Overdoing the rough stuff has nothing to do with courage.”