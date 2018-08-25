Kovac pleased with ‘good start’ at Bayern

FC Bayern Munchen head coach Niko Kovac admitted his side were deserved 3-1 victors against TSG 1899 Hoffenheim on Friday, even if it took two late goals.

Kovac made a winning start to his tenure with the Bundesliga champions, who kicked off the new season against TSG at the Allianz Arena.

The hosts controlled the tempo of the game and opened the scoring through Thomas Muller in the 23rd minute, although they took just a one-goal lead into the break.

However, Julian Nagelsmann’s troops quickly got back into the contest in the second half with an equaliser from Adam Szalai on 57 minutes, which gave them renewed confidence.

Bayern pushed for a winner in the closing stages and were rewarded when Robert Lewandowski converted from the penalty spot on 82 minutes before Arjen Robben sealed the opening-day win in stoppage time.

“It was an entertaining match, and it was a deserved victory, even by this margin,” Kovac said after the match.

“But it wasn’t as clear-cut as the scoreline suggests. Hoffenheim did a decent job, especially between the 46th and the 70th minute. We failed to find solutions then.

“It’s always important to have a good start to the season. We were dominant in the first half and allowed them few chances. The last 20 minutes of the second half were okay too.”