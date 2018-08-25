Nagelsmann: Dubious penalty changed the game

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim head coach Julian Nagelsmann felt they had been in the game until FC Bayern Munchen were awarded a late penalty in a 3-1 opening-day defeat at the Allianz Arena.

The visitors produced an industrious display in the Bundesliga opener on Friday night, although sustained pressure from Bayern resulted in the first goal from Thomas Muller in the 23rd minute.

TSG quickly hit back early in the second half with a thumping equaliser from Adam Szalai on 57 minutes putting them right back in the contest.

However, substitute Havard Nordtveit was penalised for bringing down Franck Ribery inside the area eight minutes from time, although the French winger had gone to ground far too easily.

Robert Lewandowski restored the hosts’ lead at the second attempt, having seen his initial spot-kick saved and Arjen Robben converting on the rebound, before the referee ordered for the penalty to be retaken after consulting VAR.

Hoffenheim ran out of steam in the end as Robben sealed the victory for Niko Kovac’s side at the death.

“We weren’t brave enough in the first half, even though I called for it. The pressure from Bayern was too great,” Nagelsmann said after the match.

“The penalty that shouldn’t have been given changed the game. Because in the second half the team played superbly.

“I don’t know where the guys in Cologne were for that penalty. Not then, but only in the 14 incidents thereafter.”

Asked about the ref’s decision to point to the spot, Nordtveit said: “It’s sad that a penalty was given for that incident. We were better in the second half than we were in the first. We still have a lot of matches to play and we’ll get our points.”