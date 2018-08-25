Coman suffers another injury setback

FC Bayern Munchen’s opening-day victory over TSG 1899 Hoffenheim came at a price after Kingsley Coman sustained an ankle ligament injury which will sideline him out for ‘several weeks’.

CLICK HERE for more on the Bundesliga

Bayern open campaign with victory

The 22-year-old winger was forced off in first-half stoppage time after being caught by a poor challenge from TSG midfielder Nico Schulz.

Bayern went on to register a 3-1 win at the Allianz Arena on Friday to make a winning start to their Bundesliga title defence, with Thomas Muller, Robert Lewandowski and Arjen Robben getting the goals.

Reds head coach Niko Kovac admitted afterwards that the injury didn’t look good, and subsequent scans have confirmed their initial fears.

Coman hurt the same ankle last season which ruled him out for three months and dashed his hopes of going to the 2018 World Cup with France, who triumphed in Russia.

“Kingsley Coman has suffered a syndesmosis ligament tear in his left ankle and will be out for several weeks,” the Bavarian giants announced on Twitter.

“Wishing you the speediest of recoveries, Kingsley!”