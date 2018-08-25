Bayern open campaign with victory

Niko Kovac made a winning start to his tenure at FC Bayern Munchen after his side beat TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 3-1 in the opening fixture of the new Bundesliga season on Friday.

CLICK HERE for more on the Bundesliga

Bayern Munich 3 Hoffenheim 1

Muller (23′) heads home from a corner

Lively Coman denied by Baumann

Szalai (57′) equalises with a scorcher

Lewandowski (86′) converts from the spot

Robben (90′) seals the opening-day win

Match Summary

The title holders took a deserved 1-0 lead into the break courtesy of Thomas Muller’s header in the 23rd minute, but TSG quickly hit back in the second half through Adam Szalai.

In the end, late goals from Robert Lewandowski and Arjen Robben secured all three points at the Allianz Arena as Bayern put early pressure on their title rivals.

Full Report

Desperate defending kept Bayern Munich at bay in the opening stages as they controlled the tempo of the game from the start.

Ermin Bicakcic made a brave block to deny David Alaba at the back post from Kingsley Coman’s cross on the right in the ninth minute, before Jerome Boateng drilled a shot into a host of bodies from the resulting corner.

However, their dominance paid dividends midway through the first half when Muller planted a header home at the near post from a corner in the 23rd minute.

Hoffenheim almost hit back 11 minutes later as Nico Schulz fizzed in a low cross from the left that reached Joelinton, but the Brazilian sliced his effort wide of the goal.

Coman was looking lively on the right and he threatened in the 37th minute with a penetrating run into the area to force a good save out of Oliver Baumann.

Steven Zuber was introduced for the visitors at the start of the second half and the Swiss midfielder gave them impetus. Manuel Neuer was called into action for the first time on 47 minutes to save from Florian Grillitsch.

Bayern had to ball in the back of the net again on 55 minutes when Joshua Kimmich played in an unmarked Lewandowski to fire home from inside the area, although the goal was ruled out for offside.

However, TSG stunned the home crowd just two minutes later as Szalai smashed a shot across Neuer into the far corner after sloppy defending from Boateng let the Hungarian in.

Julian Nagelsmann’s troops continued to work hard in defence to deny the defending champions openings in the final third. Robben did manage to play in Franck Ribery on 76 minutes, but Baumann thwarted him at the near post.

There was late drama to come as the Bavarian giants were awarded a penalty in the 78th minute for Havard Nordtveit’s foul on Ribery. Lewandowski’s spot-kick was saved by Baumann, although Robben converted on the rebound.

VAR came into play, however, as the referee ordered that the penalty be retaken after reviewing the incident. Lewandowski went the other way this time to beat the visiting keeper and restore Bayern’s lead.

The new technology was consulted again four minutes from time when Leon Goretzka’s drilled effort struck Muller and flew into the back of the net. The match official subsequently disallowed the goal for handball.

But the Reds sealed an opening-day win at the death as Robben dispatched a shot past Baumann after latching onto MUller’s through-ball from a throw-in on the right.