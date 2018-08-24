Preview: Borussia Dortmund v RB Leipzig

Borussia Dortmund will be targeting a winning start under new manager Lucien Favre when they host RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga on Sunday evening.

Bundesliga

Date: 26 August 2018

Game week 1

Kick-off: 18H00 local time/00H00 HKT (27 August)

Venue: Signal-Iduna-Park

Referee: D. Aytekin

Assistants: C. Dietz, E. Beitinger

Fourth official: J. Pfeifer

Head-to-head summary

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Dortmund 4 1 1 2

RB Leipzig 4 2 1 1

A post shared by Borussia Dortmund (@bvb09) on Aug 22, 2018 at 7:30am PDT

Previous encounter

Leipzig 1-1 Dortmund 03/03/18 (Bundesliga)

Leipzig goalscorers: J. Augustin (29′)

Dortmund goalscorers: M. Reus (38′)

Players to watch

Dortmund are expected to start Christian Pulisic and Marco Reus for the opening league encounter. They are the BVB’s main creators and will be looking to carve out chances for Maximilian Philipp up front.

The visitors may look to winger Emil Forsberg to provide their width and hopefully create opportunities for the likes of Timo Werner to put away. Forsberg also showcased his finishing ability last weekend when he scored in the 3-1 win over Viktoria Cologne in the DFB-Pokal.

Team form and manager quotes

The BVB endured an inconsistent Bundesliga campaign in 2017/18 as they started brightly under Peter Bosz to take the early lead in the standings, only to then slump to eighth position, which resulted in Peter Stoger taking over.

They recovered enough to finish in the top four and will be hoping they can build on that with new manager Lucien Favre at the helm. The Swiss tactician’s first competitive game in charge resulted in an extra-time win over Greuther Furth in the first round of the DFB-Pokal on Monday.

“We worked for five weeks, very intensively and well. Each training was a piece of satisfaction for me,” Favre told SportBild.

“For example, if we have to defend. When we have to squeeze. Sometimes we lose patience too fast. We play too fast forward instead of mastering the situation.”

💬 Ralf #Rangnick: "It will be important that we set ourselves up well defensively against Dortmund. We still need to create chances though, so we can cause them problems." 🔴⚪#DieRotenBullen #BVBRBL pic.twitter.com/vi0OvTQKRg — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) August 24, 2018

Meanwhile, Leipzig will be aiming for a UEFA Champions League spot this term, after finishing sixth in the standings last season. They also have a new manager in Ralf Rangnick, who will leave at the end of the season when Julian Nagelsmann takes over.

Leipzig already have six games under their belt this season as they are competing in the Europa League qualifiers. They are unbeaten thus far but will be hoping the extra games don’t affect their domestic performances negatively.

The away side come into the game on the back of a goalless draw with Zorya in the Europa League on Thursday. Speaking after the game, Rangnick told the press: “I do not know what we could have done differently. Normally, the number of chances we have had is enough for two games or three. Of course we should have made more of the opportunities. But there were enough.”

Team news

Dortmund will be missing Bruun Larsen due to a foot injury, while Marcel Halstenberg and Kevin Kampl are sidelined for Leipzig.