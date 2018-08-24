Axel Witsel: From the AFC Champions League to the Bundesliga

FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan takes a closer look at Axel Witsel’s interesting journey from the AFC Champions League to the Bundesliga via an impressive FIFA World Cup campaign.

With the crazy money that has been pumped into the Chinese Super League in recent years, it is now commonplace to see world-renowned footballers depart the glamorous stage of European football to ply their trade for the likes of Guangzhou Evergrande, Shanghai SIPG and Hebei China Fortune.

Robinho, Carlos Tevez, Didier Drogba and Ezequiel Lavezzi are just some that decided to make China part of their career, although not all have been success stories.

However, there are those who have justified their enormous pay checks and Belgium international Axel Witsel is certainly one of them.

Unlike others who came at the tail-end of their careers, Witsel was 28 when he made to move to Tianjin and approaching the peak of his powers as a midfielder.

He took no time in establishing himself as one of the CSL’s premier players and helped Tianjin achieve an impressive third-place finish in 2017, which just happened to be their first year in the top flight of Chinese football.

Along with Alexandre Pato and Anthony Modeste – who both also proved to be worthwhile investments – Witsel then played a key role in helping Quanjian reach the quarter-finals of the AFC Champions League in their maiden appearance, while their more-illustrious compatriots Evergrande, SIPG and Shenhua fell by the wayside.

His indomitable displays made it impossible for Belgium coach Roberto Martinez to leave him out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and he went on to start in six of their seven games as they achieved a best-ever third-place finish.

While Quanjian are currently preparing to resume their ACL campaign with a quarter-final tie to come against Japan’s Kashima Antlers, they will unfortunately have to do without their anchorman after he earned a transfer to Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.

Considering how well he served Quanjian albeit briefly, none should begrudge him this huge move.

And, following spells in Belgium, Portugal and Russia with Standard Liege, Benfica and Zenit St Petersburg respectively, Witsel will be relishing the chance to play for – in his own words – “one of the best teams in Europe” in one of the continent’s best leagues.

There should be no doubts that a player can return to Europe from Asia and still match it with the best, as Paulinho showed with Barcelona, and Brazil at the World Cup, before his recent return to Evergrande.

The 29-year-old has already made an instant impact when he scored the equaliser in Dortmund’s 2-1 win DFB-Pokal win over Greuther Furth, and should make his Bundesliga bow on Sunday when eight-time champions host RB Leipzig.

Since then, BVB captain Marco Reus has called Witsel “exactly what we needed” and with the club boasting plenty of attacking talent, the powerfully-built Belgian’s presence in front of the defence could just prove vital.

From the Chinese Super League and AFC Champions League to playing for Dortmund in the Bundesliga, Axel Witsel could just be one of the biggest stories of the new season.