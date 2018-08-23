Preview: FC Bayern München v TSG 1899 Hoffenheim

Defending Bundesliga champions FC Bayern Munich will get their campaign underway on Friday when they host TSG 1899 Hoffenheim at the Allianz Arena.

Bundesliga

Date: 24 August 2018

Game week 1

Kick-off: 20H30 (GMT+2)

Venue: Allianz Arena

Referee: B. Dankert

Assistants: R. Rohde, M. Hacker

Fourth official: T. Schiffner

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Bayern 20 13 5 2

Hoffenheim 20 2 5 13

The Bundesliga is finally here! 😊 "We're excited. Seven weeks of pre-season are behind us. I think both teams will be well prepared." We're excited too! #Packmas, Niko! 💪#FCBTSG #FCBayern #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/BqXEjacEeU — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) August 23, 2018

Previous encounter:

Bayern 5-2 Hoffenheim 27/01/18 (Bundesliga)

Bayern goalscorers: R. Lewandowski (20′), J. Boateng (25′), K. Coman (63′), A. Vidal (66′), S. Wagner (90′)

Hoffenheim goalscorers: M. Uth (3′), S. Gnabry (12′)

Players to watch:

Bayern’s star striker Robert Lewandowski remains the Bavarians’ main weapon in the final third. The Pole has already scored four goals in the club’s two cup games this season and will likely be amongst the goals again.

Hoffenheim are expected to start the striker pairing of Adam Szalai and Joelinton for the Bundesliga opener and will be hoping they can cause problems for the likes of centre-backs Mats Hummels and Niklas Sule.

Team form and manager quotes:

Bayern boss Niko Kovac will be leading his side in a Bundesliga clash for the first time since taking over from Jupp Heynckes at the end of last season and will be eyeing a winning start in front of the home support.

The Croatian tactician lifted silverware in Bayern’s first competitive game of the season on August 12 when they demolished his former employers Eintracht Frankfurt 5-0 in the DFL-Supercup, and they followed it up with a 1-0 win over German fourth-tier side Drochtersen/Assel in the first round of the DFB-Pokal last Saturday.

“I’m convinced that my team will have a solid outing tomorrow, because we are physically and technically at an extremely high level,” Kovac told the press.

“However, we will really have to go to the limits and cannot take this game lightly.”

Meanwhile, Hoffenheim will be hoping to overachieve in the league for the third consecutive season under the guidance of their 31-year-old manager Julian Nagelsmann.

The highly-rated coach has worked wonders at the club over the last two seasons, leading them to fourth and third position in the Bundesliga – Hoffenheim’s best ever placings in the German top flight. This is Nagelsmann’s final season at Hoffenheim as he takes over at RB Leipzig next term.

The talented young manager will be eager to clinch another positive result against Bayern – a club he has impressively beaten twice in four encounters despite the gulf in financial power that exists between the clubs.

“They have a very good tactical plan under Niko Kovac and they’re tough to crack. If you give FC Bayern too many spells of possession, then the pressure can really mount,” Nagelsmann told the press.

“We experienced that last season when we were leading 2-0 but still lost the match 5-2. We’re more likely to face the Bayern team that beat Frankfurt in the Super Cup than the one that played in the DFB Cup.”

Scouting! 👀 As we continue to prepare for tomorrow's game at the Allianz Arena, @FCBayernEN coach Niko Kovac offered an injury update on his side: 🤕 @SergeGnabry will miss out,

🏃‍♂️ @David_Alaba is back to full fitness. pic.twitter.com/7p6vEBt8jn — TSG Hoffenheim EN (@achtzehn99_en) August 23, 2018

Team news:

Bayern will be missing Serge Gnabry due to a thigh injury, while Hoffenheim are without Nadiem Amiri, Kerem Demirbay, Dennis Geiger, Benjamin Hubner, and Lukas Rupp.