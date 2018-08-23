Paulinho says Leverkusen can match Bayern

Bayer 04 Leverkusen’s teenage forward Paulinho believes his side can give FC Bayern Munchen stiff competition in the race for the 2018/19 Bundesliga title.

The Brazil U20 international made his name with Vasco da Gama last season which won him a 20 million Euro fee move to Die Werkself ahead of 2018/19.

👋 @PaulinhoPH7! We had our season opening event in Leverkusen today and he’s signing player cards for the fans who attended! pic.twitter.com/xKxd9ct6T2 — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) August 20, 2018

Nonetheless, despite most signs pointing to the fact that the Bavarians are favourites to make it seven domestic titles in a row, the 18-year-old takes the view that Leverkusen can push the giants of German football all the way.

Speaking to SportBild, he said: “I have a different opinion. Bayern has a strong structure but Leverkusen also has huge quality.

“We have a strong team. It’s not written in anywhere that Bayern must be champions. Everyone has the same chance of winning the title at the start of the season. Of course, I want to be a champion with Bayer.”

The Rio de Janeiro-born starlet added he has ambitions to emulate Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo, saying: “I want to be the best in the world, at least for one day. That’s my dream.

“I try to train and live in as disciplined a way as Ronaldo, but there’s still a long way to go!”