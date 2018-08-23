Lewandowski commits future to Bayern

FC Bayern Munchen striker Robert Lewandowski has committed his future to the club after holding positive discussions with manager Niko Kovac.

The Poland star has been linked with a move away from the German champions and recently expressed disappointment with how club bosses did not defend him during a drop in form during April and May last season.

Nonetheless, it now appears the prolific forward is content to stay at the club following talks with Kovac as well as sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic.

Speaking to SportBild, he said: “I had a really good discussion with Niko Kovac. He understood how I felt. The coach explained to me how he wanted to play.

“I liked that, and because of that decided I wanted to stay. My mindset changed that day. I know I’ve made mistakes, but I’m only human. I realised how important I am for Bayern and they weren’t going to let me leave.

“That shows the level and stability of the club. That was the point I realised I wanted to give my all for the club once more. I’m looking forward to my future at the club and in Munich. My heart is fully at Bayern again.”

Since moving to Munich from Borussia Dortmund four years ago, Lewandowski has scored 155 goals in 197 appearances, while helping Bayern win an impressive haul of silverware along the way.