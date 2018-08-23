Robben: Bayern move was my best decision

Former Chelsea and Real Madrid winger Arjen Robben says signing for FC Bayern Munchen back in 2009 was the best decision he ever made for his career.

CLICK HERE for more on the Bundesliga

The Dutchman is entering his 10th Bundesliga campaign with the German giants. Speaking to the club’s official website, the 34-year-old reflected on how he ended up at the Bavarians and how happy he is that he signed for them.

Asked if he would have imagined staying at Bayern for 10 seasons when he first signed, Robben told the club’s website: “No, I don’t think so – but then again, yes.

“I’m always a realist, and I know the world of football is fast-moving. It could have been different. After my debut as a pro for Groningen, I was at Eindhoven for two years. It was a big step for me in the Netherlands: to leave home at the age of 18.

“I went abroad when I was 20, three years at Chelsea, a big club. Then two years at Madrid. Then Bayern approached me and I made the decision.

“I was sceptical at the beginning, I didn’t know whether it was the right decision. I can now say: it was the best decision in my career.”

Robben has made 292 appearances for Die Roten and scored 138 goals across all competitions, as well as providing 100 assists.