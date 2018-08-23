Kagawa, Hasebe & friends: The 8 Japanese stars in the Bundesliga this season

The 2018/19 Bundesliga campaign will once more have a distinctively Japanese flavour with eight players from the Asian nation set to grace Germany’s top flight.

Japanese talent has come hand in hand with German football for quite some time now, from the time Yasuhiko Okudera became the first Asian to score in the European Cup in 1979 while representing Koln, to more recent stars such as Naohiro Takahara, Shinji Okazaki and Yoshinori Muto.

The new Bundesliga season kicks off on August 24 and this year will be no different with eight Japanese imports looking to shine for six different clubs.

FINALLY, THE @Bundesliga_EN IS COMING BACK! 🙌 Which matches are you looking forward to? 🤔 ALL NINE games will be on the FOX Sports network and FOX+ app! 😎 pic.twitter.com/2jphBJSAoP — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) August 23, 2018

Some like Shinji Kagawa need no introduction but there are also a couple who may not be immediately recognisable, but who could just go on to be household names in a few years’ time.

Here, FOX Sports Asia takes a closer look at Japan’s eight Bundesliga stars in 2018/19.

Shinji Kagawa (Borussia Dortmund)

Since first moving to Germany in 2010, and excluding a two-year stint in England with Manchester United, Kagawa has become synonymous with Borussia Dortmund and arguably remains the standard bearer for Asian talent in Europe.

Although he is yet to fully reach the lofty heights he hit in his first spell at Westfalenstadion, the 29-year-old remains one of the club’s genuine game changers and netted five goals in 19 matches last season to be nominated for a midfield berth in the Team of the Season.

23′ WHAT A GOAL! 2-1 @BVB A mix-up in the @FCA_World defence and Kagawa produces a brilliant chip to put Dortmund back ahead.#FCABVB pic.twitter.com/HpcWlqzAZW — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) September 30, 2017

BVB have only finished outside of the top three in the league once in the last seven seasons but, with competition getting stiffer each year, they will need players like Kagawa to be firing on all cylinders if they are to meet expectations this term.

Makoto Hasebe (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Like Kagawa, Makoto Hasebe is not only a household name in the Bundesliga but all across Europe and especially in Asia, where he spent the last eight years captaining powerhouses Japan.

A significant chapter came to a close when Hasebe announced his international retirement in the immediate aftermath of Japan’s Round of 16 exit at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, but the good news is that he will continue to play on for Eintracht Frankfurt in what will be his 12th year in the Bundesliga.

Makoto Hasebe has retired from international football 🇯🇵 But we can look forward to many more wonderful moments in the Bundesliga 🤩 pic.twitter.com/XUVsGxk0k3 — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) July 8, 2018

Regardless of what else he achieves in the remainder of his career, Hasebe – now 34 – has made an unqualified success of his time in Germany with over 250 league appearances to his name, as well as a Bundesliga title with Wolfsburg and victory over Bayern Munich in last season’s DFB-Pokal final.

Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt)

While the sun is slowly but surely setting on Hasebe’s career, it is only beginning to rise in the case of Daichi Kamada, the 22-year-old who joined Eintracht Frankfurt from Sagan Tosu last summer.

Kamada initially enjoyed plenty of first-team action and made two league starts in the opening month of the campaign although his involvement subsequently dwindled as the season wore on.

🎶 Happy Birthday to you 🎶 Hope it’s a great one, Daichi Kamada. Make 22 a year to remember! #HappyBirthday! 🎂🎉 #SGE pic.twitter.com/ulhEAdjlbz — Eintracht Frankfurt (@eintracht_us) August 5, 2018

Still, Kamada is said to be held in extremely high regard at the Waldstadion and should now be better suited to the rigours of European football, making this year a potentially breakout one for him.

Yuya Kubo (Nurnberg)

The newest face on the block, Yuya Kubo arrives at Nurnberg on a season-long loan from Belgian side Gent but with the option of a permanent move, and it will be interesting to see if he can hit the ground running.

Nurnberg have had plenty of joy with previous Japanese imports Hasebe and Hiroyoshi Kiyotake, and Kubo does have a pretty impressive record of 22 goals in 59 games for Gent, which followed 39 goals in 137 games for Young Boys in the Swiss Super League.

Nurnberg sporting director Andreas Bornemann has already spoken of Kubo’s versatility as one his assets, so he could be given plenty of opportunities performing various roles in the attacking third for his new side.

Takuma Asano (Hannover)

It was two years ago when Takuma Asano came to prominence after being snapped up by English giants Arsenal, although he is yet to make his debut for the Gunners and has instead spent the last couple of seasons on loan at Stuttgart.

This year, it will be at Hannover where he continues to learn his trade and he will be looking to better his record of a solitary goal scored in 2017/18.

While Asano is very much seen still seen as a bright prospect for the future, he turns 24 in November and the time is now ideal for him to kick on and really deliver on the promise he has shown in fits and spurts.

Genki Haraguchi (Hannover)

Plenty can be expected of Genki Haraguchi this season following an impressive World Cup in Russia which saw him feature prominently for the Samurai Blue, netting a goal along the way in a heart-breaking 3-2 loss to Belgium in the Round of 16.

He may be slight in frame but Haraguchi is deceptively strong on the ball and possesses all the necessary speed and skill to beat his man.

Hannover will be the 27-year-old’s third port-of-call in Germany after he initially joined Hertha Berlin in 2014 before spending time on loan at Fortuna Dusseldorf last term, and he should now have no problems in matching it with the competition’s best.

Yuya Osako (Werder Bremen)

Another Japan international who came out of the World Cup with his reputation enhanced, Osako – like Haraguchi – has also been getting used to new surroundings following his summer move from Koln to Werder Bremen.

Although Bremen have had to settle for mid-table mediocrity in recent years, they are a proud and storied club that won the Bundesliga in 2003/04 and enjoyed regular UEFA Champions League football in the previous decade.

🎙 Yuya #Osako is currently holding a press conference ahead of training at 12:00 CEST: 🗨 “The atmosphere’s great here and we have a top team. Sadly I haven’t had the chance to see much of the city yet – I’ve constantly been between the stadium and the hotel.”#werder pic.twitter.com/nqW9lEUfJR — SV Werder Bremen EN (@werderbremen_en) August 22, 2018

Expectations should be higher at the Weserstadion but one gets the feeling that Osako is the type of player who will be relishing the challenge, as he looks to take his game to the next level and establish himself as one of Japan’s top players.

Takashi Usami (Fortuna Dusseldorf)

It is interesting to remember that Takashi Usami’s first spell in Germany was a difficult one when he made a headline-grabbing loan move to Bayern Munich as a 19-year-old, only to depart with just three league appearances to his name.

One does, however, have to remember how young he was at that time and – having matured and improved back at Gamba Osaka – he returned to the Bundesliga in 2016 looking far more ready to prove his worth in Europe.

Takashi Usami is unstoppable right now, the ex Gamba Osaka player has scored 4 goals and 2 assists in his last 4 matches with Düsseldorf. The man is on fire 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fn8OtrbioW — Lionel Piguet ⭐⭐ (@lionelpiguet) March 11, 2018

After netting eight goals in 28 games last season as Fortuna Dusseldorf gained promotion from the 2. Bundesliga, Usami is back on loan from Augsburg once more and will be looking for a repeat of his performances to keep his team in the top flight.