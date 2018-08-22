Lewandowski: Bayern bosses didn’t defend me

FC Bayern Munchen’s star striker Robert Lewandowski says he didn’t receive any support from club bosses Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Uli Hoeness when he needed it.

The 30-year-old came under fire for failing to score against Real Madrid in last season’s UEFA Champions League semi-finals and claims none of the Bayern chiefs came out in support of him.

“In April, May everyone criticised me,” Lewandowski told Sport Bild. “And I felt no protection from the club, felt alone.

“I scored no goals in two or three important games and suddenly everyone was saying: open fire against Lewandowski!

“I did not see anyone who supported me at the time. Neither of the club bosses defended me.

“I did not feel well in Munich in those moments. In this time it did not fit anymore.”

The Poland international has made a strong start to the new season, scoring four goals in Die Roten’s wins against Eintracht Frankfurt and SV Drochtersen/Assel in the DFL-Supercup and DFB-Pokal respectively.

“I noticed in Munich that the fans support me,” he added. “I realised that they still want me here.

“I will never strike, never mess with the club. I’m not wasting any thought on another club now.”