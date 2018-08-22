Bayern gearing up for Bundesliga opener

FC Bayern Munchen is reportedly doubling up their efforts at training in order to get ready for their opening Bundesliga clash with TSG 1899 Hoffenheim on Friday at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern has received some good news going into the contest as the influential David Alaba was passed fit to take part in training with the side this week.

The left-back suffered a bruised knee in the 5-0 Supercup defeat of Eintracht Frankfurt on 12 August, however, he is now fit and appears likely to start against Die Kraichgauer.

The German champions have been busy this week at the Sabener Strasse and, apart from practice, they took part in a mandatory meeting with FIFA referee Dr Felix Brych who explained key rule additions in 2018/19.

The club’s official website said: “(Coach) Niko Kovac pushed his team hard once again. Sprints, stability and strength exercises with medicine balls and barbells was just the first half of the session. After that, it was finally time to turn to football and work on some tactical features.

“Included in the session was David Alaba, who has finally returned to team training after bruising his knee in the Supercup. After almost two hours of hard work, he was allowed to return to the changing room, but that did not mean the end of his day’s work.

“The Bundesliga’s FIFA listed referee Dr Felix Brych was present to talk to the team as part of an annual pre-season meeting where he discusses the rules and what referees will be particularly looking at during the coming season. The 42-year-old used video examples to demonstrate to the player’s certain incidents involving VAR and handballs.”