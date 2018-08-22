Bundesliga is back: Things to look out for in 2018/19

The new Bundesliga season gets underway this weekend when reigning champions FC Bayern Munchen take on last season’s third-placed side TSG 1899 Hoffenheim.

After a disappointing summer for German football in Russia, fans couldn’t ask for a more-enticing encounter with which to re-invigorate their taste for the beautiful game.

Will the six-time champs lay down a marker for the rest of the season or will Hoffenheim give hope to the chasing pack?

FOX Sports Asia takes a look at the upcoming season in the Bundesliga.

The Champions

Bayern may have a new, young coach in former Frankfurt boss Niko Kovac, but it is still the same team underneath. And while they haven’t made too many additions to the ranks this summer, Leon Goetzka on a free transfer from FC Schalke 04 the only notable arrival, a team that features a spine of Robert Lewandowski, James Rodriguez, Thomas Muller, Corentin Tolisso and Mats Hummels, not to mention a fit again Manuel Neuer, is still head and shoulders above any of their Bundesliga rivals in the talent stakes.

Most pundits are already predicting a seventh straight title for Bayern, and on paper it is once again hard to look beyond the Bavarians. Bayern will continue to be Bayern. It will be up to the pretenders to the throne to improve their consistency if they are to topple them.

The Challengers

If last season’s form is replicated then the most determined challenges to Bayern’s domestic dominance are likely to be come from last season’s runners up Schalke and third-placed Hoffenheim. Both are led by young, exciting coaches in Domenico Tedesco and Julian Nagelsmann that have turned around the fortunes of their respective clubs. Can they repeat and improve enough this season?

⚒️ BREAKING ⚒️ Domenico #Tedesco has extended his current contract at Schalke until 2022! 🔵⚪️ Our head coach has a little message for you all… 🎥 #s04 #SchalkeTag pic.twitter.com/4VYcvTRUX2 — FC Schalke 04 (@s04_en) August 12, 2018

Other clubs tipped to be up there include perennial challengers Borussia Dortmund and one of last season’s most exciting teams Bayer Leverkusen. RB Leipzig, under Ralf Rangnick for a season until Nagelsmann takes over, will also be looking to bounce back to the dizzy heights of 2016/17 after a disappointing second season in the top flight.

Hoffenheim started their preparation for Friday's Bundesliga opener against Bayern by analysing Bayern's Super Cup game against Frankfurt where Julian Nagelsmann showed his team strengths and weaknesses of Kovac's team on their giant training ground videowall [Bild] pic.twitter.com/8NnpH8Atmc — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) August 21, 2018

The Coaches

Tedesco and Nagelsmann apart, other coaches looking to kick on from successful ends to last season include Stuttgart’s Tayfun Korkut and Werder Bremen’s Florian Kohfeldt.

Korkut was a surprising appointment after failures at Hannover and Leverkusen, but he clicked at Stuttgart, leading the club to seventh place after earning 31 points from his 14 games in charge (only Bayern won more points with 34 over the same period). Repeating that form would be some achievement.

"Every player is a candidate for the starting 1️⃣1️⃣" Tayun Korkut's key quotes ahead of the cup clash in Rostock 👉 https://t.co/yNZMeHYesY | #VfB pic.twitter.com/cFkLnMz7iA — VfB Stuttgart_int (@VfB_int) August 17, 2018

Kohfeldt, meanwhile, is another coach of whom there are high expectations. He turned the Weser-Stadion into a fortress after taking over in November, the Green and Whites winning six and drawing six at home as they climbed from 17th to eventually finish in a very respectable 11th spot.

Florian #Kohfeldt on who's available this weekend: 🗨️"The earliest Martin #Harnik will be back in training is Friday, so it'll be tight for Saturday. Kevin #Möhwald is back today and is in good shape."#werder pic.twitter.com/ucKG7t7rLm — SV Werder Bremen EN (@werderbremen_en) August 21, 2018

Lucien Favre at Dortmund, Heiko Herrlich at Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Monchengladbach’s Dieter Hecking will also be under the microscope as the season gets underway.

The Players

Established stars aside, there have been a number of moves of interest that will add to the excitement this term.

With transfer activity at a minimum in Munich, most eyes will be on whether the likes of Goretzka and the returning Serge Gnabry (10 goals in 22 games for Hoffenheim) can force their way into the starting lineup.

Blessed to have scored on my debut for @BVB 👐🏽🙏🏽 Thanks to the fans for your support, now we prepare for Sunday 💪🏽🖤💛 #BVB09 #AW28 pic.twitter.com/21b61R1iVj — Axel Witsel (@axelwitsel28) August 20, 2018

Schalke will be looking to bed in centre-back Salif Sane (Hannover), winger Steven Skrzybski (Union Berlin) and forward Mark Uth (Hoffenheim) as replacements for the departing Thilo Kehrer, Goretzka and Max Meyer, while at Dortmund Axel Witsel and Thomas Delaney will be looking to impress.

Other interesting new faces include young Brazilian strikers Paulinho at Leverkusen and Matheus Kunha at RB Leipzig, while big Ghanaian defender Kasim Adams Nuhu could prove to be an astute piece of business for Hoffenheim.