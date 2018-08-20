Rafinha sets new record in German cup competitions

FC Bayern München right-back Rafinha has set a record in German cup competitions after winning 30 matches in a row for the Bavarians and former side FC Schalke 04.

The Brazilian defender surpassed former Bayern player Norbert Nachtweih who achieved 29 wins in a row during the 1980s.

The 32-year-old featured as the German champions defeated fourth-tier outfit Drochtersen/Assel 1-0 last Saturday in the first round of the DFB-Pokal Cup.

Speaking to his team’s official website about the landmark, he said: “I’m thrilled with the record but most of all I’m pleased with the win.

“The cup is a knockout competition, so it was hugely important. The opposition did really well and the temperature was really demanding.

“The pitch also wasn’t great, so the ball didn’t move too well. Thankfully we won and are now into the second round.”

Niko Kovac’s men are set to play their opening Bundesliga game of the 2018/19 season when they face Hoffenheim at the Allianz Arena on Friday.