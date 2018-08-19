Kovac: Bottom line is we progressed

FC Bayern Munchen head coach Niko Kovac insists progressing in the DFB-Pokal was the most important thing, after a 1-0 win over Drochtersen/Assel on Saturday.

The Bundesliga champions kicked off their cup campaign with a trip to the fourth-tier minnows and were expected to run riot at the Kehdinger Stadium.

It was anything but, as Bayern struggled to get going in the first-round tie, although they still got the job done in the end courtesy of a solitary goal from Robert Lewandowski nine minutes from time.

Kovac, whose final act in charge of Eintracht Frankfurt saw him guide them to victory over the Reds in last season’s DFB-Pokal final, admitted the hosts made life difficult for his new club.

“It was a difficult game, as it always happens in the first round of the cup,” he told reporters.

“We did not really want that. We were warned, but you have to say that the bottom line is progress.”