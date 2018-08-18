Kovac: Rudy leaving would cut us down to perfect size

FC Bayern München coach Niko Kovac has dropped a major hint that Sebastian Rudy, who has been linked with a move to FC Schalke 04, is on his way out of the club.

Rudy, who joined the German champions from Hoffenheim on a free transfer just over a year ago, has struggled for game time at the Allianz Arena.

Despite the departure of Arturo Vidal to Barcelona, new coach Kovac has made no secret of his opinion that the Bavarian giants have more than enough midfielders to choose from.

“We have an abundance of players in midfield, that’s clear to everyone,” the Bayern boss told reporters.

“As a [holding midfielder], besides Javi Martinez, Thiago Alcantara and Corentin Tolisso can also play there. If Sebastian Rudy leaves us, we would have a squad with 20 outfield players. That’s perfect for me.”

Bayern also have 23-year-old Leon Goretzka on their books after signing him from Schalke. After making just 16 Bundesliga starts last season, indications are that Rudy has now fallen even further down the pecking order.