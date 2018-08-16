PSG announce Kehrer signing

Paris Saint-Germain has announced the signing of highly-rated 21-year-old defender Thilo Kehrer from FC Schalke 04 on a five-year contract.

CLICK HERE for Transfer Buzz news and updates

CLICK HERE for more on French Ligue 1

The Germany U21 international reportedly cost the French champions 37 million Euros, with club chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi claiming that PSG had to beat “several big clubs” to his signature.

“It is with much joy and ambition that I have signed for Paris Saint-Germain,” Kehrer told his new club’s website.

“Everyone in Europe knows how strong and exciting the Paris Saint-Germain project is and I couldn’t think of a better club for me to continue my progression and reach my objectives.

“I am going to meet some extraordinary team-mates and work with a coach that has done a great job in Germany in recent years.”

Former Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel replaced Unai Emery as PSG coach after last season and will be hoping to improve their Champions League performances.

The French giants were eliminated by Real Madrid in the last 16 of the 2017/18 campaign, but will hope that the signing of Kehrer can help them against Europe’s big guns.

Despite his youth, Kehrer made 28 Bundesliga appearances for Schalke last season, scoring three goals.