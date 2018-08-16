Hradecky on the come-back trail for Leverkusen

Bayer 04 Leverkusen manager Heiko Herrlich believes goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky is making positive progress in his return from a jaw injury.

CLICK HERE for more on the Bundesliga

Hradecky underwent surgery close to five weeks ago to remove wisdom teeth as well as a cyst in the left side of his jaw.

The Finland international, who was Eintracht Frankfurt’s undisputed number one in 2017/18 as he made 34 Bundesliga appearances, could make a return in the near future though Hradecky does not want to rush the shot-stopper in his recovery.

Heiko Herrlich has confirmed that Rambo Özcan will be between the sticks for this weekend’s #DFBPokal match! pic.twitter.com/dsrE9RmTO9 — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) August 15, 2018

The player arrived from Frankfurt ahead of 2018/19 and is widely expected to challenge strongly for the number one jersey with Die Werkself.

The 28-year-old is yet to train in full contact action with the team due to the injury, although he has been able to complete goalkeeper specific training drills while wearing protective headgear.

Speaking to Kicker, Herrlich said: “The healing process is extremely positive.”

In addition, Hradecky is to undergo an X-ray in the coming days to help make a decision as to when he can begin full training.