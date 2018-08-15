Matthaus warns Bayern against Rudy transfer

FC Bayern Munchen legend Lothar Matthaus has warned his former club against letting Sebastian Rudy go amid rumours of an imminent move to RB Leipzig.

Matthaus claimed that apart from Javi Martinez, Bayern do not have a suitable alternative to Rudy in his position.

“In my view, it would be a big mistake to let Rudy go. Apart from Javi Martinez, I only see one real six in the Bayern squad – and that is Sebastian Rudy,” Matthaus claimed in his Sky Sport column.

“If the Spaniard should fail or take a break, Bayern would not have an equivalent replacement for the spot. With Leon Goretzka, Corentin Tolisso, Joshua Kimmich or even David Alaba, several players can certainly hold the position, but that would be just ‘muffled’ for me.

“If the opponent then has the calibre of Real Madrid or Barcelona, I consider it a risk to play without a real six.”

Rudy made 25 Bundesliga appearances for Bayern last season – nine of which came off the bench. Meanwhile, Matthaus captained West Germany to victory at the 1990 World Cup.