Augustinsson eyes leadership role at Bremen

SV Werder Bremen full-back Ludwig Augustinsson is eager to take on more responsibility at the Bundesliga outfit after settling in well at the club.

The 24-year-old signed for Bremen from FC Copenhagen in July last year and went on to make 29 Bundesliga appearances for the club. He now feels ready to become one of the team leaders.

“I would like to be an important player and take on more responsibility, both on and off the pitch,” he told the club’s official website.

“I see it as my duty to help the new players, explain things to them and show them things.

“In your first season at a new club the focus is on yourself, on fitting into the team, but now I’ve been here a year and know everything.

“I think can set an example with my professionalism and the way I train.”

The Sweden international missed eight of Werder’s nine pre-season friendlies due to injury, but believes he will soon hit his stride.

“Villareal was my very first game, but I feel stronger every day and closer to where I want to be every week,” he added.

“I am ready. I need a couple more games to reach my top level. I need more training sessions for this and obviously some game time as well.”