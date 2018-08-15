Wacker: Ronaldo deal wouldn’t have suited Bayern

Bayern Munich marketing director Jorg Wacker has said that Cristiano Ronaldo would not have been an ideal signing for them, as no player is bigger than the club.

Juventus signed Ronaldo from Real Madrid during the off-season for a reported fee of around €100 million.

Despite the Portuguese forward being a five-time winner of the Ballon d’Or, Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said they would never spend so much money on a 33-year-old.

Wacker has added his voice to criticism of the Ronaldo transfer, with Calcio Mercato quoting him as saying: “His purchase, in terms of marketing, would not have worked with us; perhaps in other clubs yes but not us because we believe that the brand of a player cannot be superior to the club.”

First Juventus and then Bayern were eliminated in last season’s Champions League by Real, with the eventual champions knocking Juve out in the quarter-finals and toppling the Reds in the semis.