Muller: We need Lewandowski and Boateng

Thomas Muller has insisted that FC Bayern Munchen need to keep Robert Lewandowski and Jerome Boateng, who have both been linked with moves away from the club.

Lewandowski has been a source of concern for Bayern since his agent admitted that he would welcome a new challenge.

However, the Polish striker proved his commitment and worth to the Reds on Sunday, netting a hat-trick as they beat Eintracht Frankfurt 5-0 to claim the DFL-Supercup.

“That was a great response from him to the criticism,” Muller was quoted as saying by Goal. “He showed his quality again, although he does not have to prove his class to anyone.

“We have to see that he is at 100 per cent, and then he is enormously important to us. And that’s why the club are not letting him go.”

The Bavarian giants appear confident of keeping Lewandowski, but the future of Boateng looks less certain. The defender missed the game against Frankfurt as rumours of a move to Paris Saint-Germain continue to swirl.

“We need Jerome,” Muller said. “He is a very important player. If he is fit, there are very few defenders who have his quality.”

Bayern will begin their Bundesliga title defence at home to TSG 1899 Hoffenheim at the Allianz Arena on August 24.