Bayern allay Alaba injury fears

FC Bayern München don’t expect David Alaba to be sidelined for too long after confirming he only sustained a bruised knee in the DFL-Supercup on Sunday.

New Bayern head coach Niko Kovac kicked off his tenure with a trophy as the Bavarian giants thrashed his former employers Eintracht Frankfurt 5-0 at the Commerzbank-Arena.

Alaba limped off in the 75th minute after being caught high in a challenge from Eagles defender Danny da Costa, and the Reds had to finish the match with 10 men due to Kovac having already made his three substitutions.

There were fears that the Austria international had suffered ligament damage, but scans on Monday revealed only bad bruising – much to the relief of the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal champions.

Injury Update: @David_Alaba suffered a badly bruised knee in last night's #Supercup win, and has not sustained any ligament damage 🙏#MiaSanMia #ComeBackStronger 💪 pic.twitter.com/125po2w2x0 — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) August 13, 2018

“Alaba suffered a badly bruised knee in last night’s Supercup win, and has not sustained any ligament damage,” Bayern announced on Twitter.

The 26-year-old defender is unlikely to recover in time for his team’s league opener against Hoffenheim at the Allianz Arena on August 24.