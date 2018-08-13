Kovac: Lewandowski showed his class

FC Bayern München manager Niko Kovac praised Robert Lewandowski after he scored a hat-trick in the 5-0 demolition of Eintracht Frankfurt in the DFL-Supercup on Sunday.

Kovac, who left Frankfurt to take over from Jupp Heynckes at Bayern, was delighted with Lewandowski’s performance and also credited Heynckes for the team he left behind after retiring.

“We don’t have to talk that much about Robert. He is a very good and world class striker, who proved this today,” Kovac said via DAZN.

“It’s not easy to score three goals in 70 minutes. And I have to mention that the reason why we played today is because of Eintracht Frankfurt and Jupp Heynckes, who won the championship last year.

A post shared by FC Bayern Official (@fcbayern) on Aug 12, 2018 at 2:36pm PDT

“Thanks to him to leave me this strong team. To work with this squad, that’s fun. I hope that we continue to be so successful.”

Asked about the game itself, Kovac added: “We managed to let the ball circulate well. We actually did not allow any big scoring chances. I imagined that as well.

“The first 20 minutes were not easy, because Frankfurt were compact. Through a strong action on the right side by [Joshua] Kimmich and Lewandowski, the game gets easier for us. Then of course it plays in our cards. Maybe you could have expected one or two goals less.

“I am satisfied and I hope that this title will strengthen us in the future. Of course I wish my Eintracht all the best and that the season is as successful as the last one.”