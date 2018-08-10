Frankfurt manage to hold on to Rebic

Eintracht Frankfurt have secured their prized asset Ante Rebic on a new four-year contract after the forward was heavily linked with a move away.

The 24-year-old Croatia international impressed at the 2018 World Cup, catching the attention of Manchester United and FC Bayern München, but he has opted to commit himself to Die Adler.

“Ante was certainly one of the most positive stars of the World Cup and we do not have to hide the fact that he awakened interest,” Frankfurt sporting director Fredi Bobic told the club’s official website.

🎙️ #Rebic: "I had other offers – and some that were better financially. But I just feel very happy here. That feelgood factor was important to me. The city, the fans – it's just a good fit."#SGE #Rebic2022 pic.twitter.com/nEq2aOjzzo — Eintracht Frankfurt (@eintracht_eng) August 10, 2018

“It speaks for Eintracht Frankfurt that we have managed to keep such a strong player, who can certainly be described as a high flyer.

“Ante was wooed by some of the top clubs and had one or two better overseas offers, but staying with us shows that he has the Eagles in his heart and that we are on the right path with our plans, that we have taken another step forward in terms of cost-effectiveness and can keep top players.

“With his dynamism and speed, he fits perfectly into the system of our coach Adi Hutter. It was important for us to keep his qualities in our ranks.

“For many Eintracht fans, Ante is a figure of honour – not least because of his two beautiful goals in the DFB-Pokal final – and will have been keeping their fingers crossed to hear this great news.”