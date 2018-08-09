Schurrle: Some Dortmund fans were ‘jealous’

New Fulham signing Andre Schurrle has revealed that the poor relationship he had with a section of the Borussia Dortmund fans led to his departure.

The 27-year-old winger has joined the newly-promoted Cottagers on a two-year loan deal after enduring a difficult two seasons at Signal Iduna Park.

Schurrle, who won the Premier League title with Chelsea in 2015, was not a regular starter for Dortmund and scored only three Bundesliga goals in 33 appearances for the German club.

A section of Dortmund supporters targeted Schurrle with ironic chants of “we’ll drink until Schurrle scores”, and the Germany international admits it was a challenging time.

“We had a difficult last two years when I was in Dortmund,” Schurrle told The Sun.

“It was not easy, the relationship between fans and players. It’s a big jealousy thing in Germany that you have from fans – not the hardcore fans, because they always stand behind their team.

“It’s not easy, especially for a German national team player who did great things in the past and maybe is struggling. That’s why I think most of the German national team play abroad because if you don’t play for Bayern Munich and you don’t always win, it’s difficult.”