Kovac: Lewandowski has accepted he will stay

FC Bayern Munchen head coach Niko Kovac says he has informed Robert Lewandowski that there is no way the club will sell him before the season starts.

The Poland international has been linked with a move to Real Madrid for months and also stated that he is looking for “a change and a new challenge in his career”.

Meanwhile, Kovac has made it clear the Bayern have no intention of parting ways with their prized asset, who still has three years left on his contract at the Allianz Arena.

“It’s true that Robert and I had a conversation last week,” Kovac told Sport Bild. “Robert knows how I think about him and what I think of him.

“The whole club knows the qualities he has. He is certainly among the top three strikers in his position worldwide. We certainly will not give him up.

“That’s the statement I gave him. Robert accepted that. I really enjoyed that.”