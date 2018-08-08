Kehl: Gotze heading into a ‘crucial season’

Borussia Dortmund fans can expect big things from midfielder Mario Gotze this season, according to the new head of the player division Sebastian Kehl.

Gotze endured two difficult years at Dortmund after returning from FC Bayern Munchen in 2016 and failed to make the Germany squad for the 2018 World Cup.

However, Kehl, who is a former Dortmund captain, is confident that the 26-year-old can rediscover the form of 2012/13 when he bagged 10 goals and made 12 assists for Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

“I have good access to Mario, not only because we’ve been teammates,” Kehl told Sport Bild. “He knows that I highly rate him. But, like with everyone else, performance is at the centre of the thinking.”

He added: “He’s heading into a crucial season, and he has set himself high goals. After the first couple of weeks of preseason, I am confident that we will see more of the Mario who enthused Dortmund and its fans so often in the past. And that we’ll see more consistency.”