Simakala leaves Monchengladbach

Ba-Muaka Simakala and VfL Borussia Mönchengladbach have parted ways after a seven-year spell.

The 21-year-old, who joined the Foals’ academy in 2011 from Alemannia Aachen, has signed for Roda JC Kerkrade in the Jupiler League until 2020.

Roda were relegated from the Dutch Eredivisie last season in the play-offs.

The former Germany Under-18 international broke into the first side at Gladbach in 2016 but played just one Bundesliga game, in January 2017.

He scored 14 goals in 51 league games for the Regionalliga under 23 team.

A brief statement from the club read: “Everyone at Borussia wishes him the best of luck in his sporting career!”